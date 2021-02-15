Scientists Surprised To Find Life Under Antarctic Ice
Researchers in Antarctica have found life flourishing in some of the most inhospitable conditions on Earth.
Scientists in Antarctica have found life flourishing in some of the most inhospitable conditions on Earth. After drilling through more than half a mile of ice, researchers plunged a camera another 1,600 feet down to the Antarctic seafloor and were stunned to discover sponge-like animals clinging to rocks.
Their findings, published in a recent study in the journal “Frontiers in Marine Science,” include several potentially new species.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Huw Griffiths, a marine biogeographer with the British Antarctic Survey and the study’s lead author.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.