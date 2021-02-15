Scientists Surprised To Find Life Under Antarctic Ice

Scientists in Antarctica have found life flourishing in some of the most inhospitable conditions on Earth. After drilling through more than half a mile of ice, researchers plunged a camera another 1,600 feet down to the Antarctic seafloor and were stunned to discover sponge-like animals clinging to rocks.

Their findings, published in a recent study in the journal “Frontiers in Marine Science,” include several potentially new species.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Huw Griffiths, a marine biogeographer with the British Antarctic Survey and the study’s lead author.



