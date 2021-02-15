© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science / Space

Scientists Surprised To Find Life Under Antarctic Ice

Published February 15, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST
Images show the sponges and animals living under the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf. (British Antarctic Survey)
Images show the sponges and animals living under the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf. (British Antarctic Survey)

Researchers in Antarctica have found life flourishing in some of the most inhospitable conditions on Earth.

Scientists in Antarctica have found life flourishing in some of the most inhospitable conditions on Earth. After drilling through more than half a mile of ice, researchers plunged a camera another 1,600 feet down to the Antarctic seafloor and were stunned to discover sponge-like animals clinging to rocks.

Their findings, published in a recent study in the journal “Frontiers in Marine Science,” include several potentially new species.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Huw Griffiths, a marine biogeographer with the British Antarctic Survey and the study’s lead author.


Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Science / SpaceAntarcticaCold
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content