Sarah Petrowich

It only took 12 years of listening to my local public radio station for the better half of the day to realize what I wanted to be when I grew up.

After developing an overwhelming admiration for the podcast This American Life while growing up in Carbondale, IL, and interning briefly with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting my senior year of high school, I began committing myself to a life in the world of audio journalism.

I’m currently a journalism and political science major at the University of Missouri with an emphasis in cross-platform editing and producing. In addition to being a university tour guide and a senator for the Missouri Students Association, I’m also an evening news anchor for Columbia’s NPR member station KBIA.

Last semester, I studied abroad in Brussels, Belgium as a production intern for POLITICO Europe, focusing on publishing news stories, managing social media content and updating their events calendar.

Now based out of Carbondale and Indianapolis, I’m so excited to (remotely) leave the Midwest and work with WUSF Public Media as the WUSF Stephen Noble Social Media intern.

When I’m not doing journalism-y things, I’m either watching a Spider-Man movie (don’t ask me which one is my favorite — all spider-men are great spider-men), making friendship bracelets, watching the Chicago Cubs, reading (or thinking about how I should be reading), hiking the local state parks or making avocado toast.