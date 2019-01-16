© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

New Senate President Galvano Pledges To Restore Civility To Tallahassee

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published January 16, 2019 at 3:57 PM EST
Bill_Galvano.jpg
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
State Sen. Bill Galvano of Bradenton speaks in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency in Sarasota

New State Senate President Bill Galvano says he has high hopes for new era of cooperation in Tallahassee this year.

"It's time to return respect and honor to government," he said during a meeting of the Argus Foundation Tuesday in Sarasota. "It's not just about scoring points and putting them on the board, but it's about having decorum. It's about civility and how we deal with one another - not just in the chamber, but how we deal with the other chamber and how we deal with the executive.

"But I believe we can be that example," he said, "not only for the state of Florida, but for the entire nation."

Galvano, whose Senate district includes Manatee and southeastern Hillsborough counties, said that he expects to get a lot accomplished this year with incoming House Speaker Jose Oliva and Governor Ron DeSantis.

Galvano also said he can work with DeSantis' proposals to clean up the state's waters,  especially his committment to Everglades restoration and reducing red tide and blue-green algae.

"He is not afraid to make a decision that he believes is the best course of action," he said of the new governor. "And I've watched it in his appointments, I've watched it with who he's surrounded himself and I've watched it in how he's prioritized it. And this executive decision on water - it's a bold move."

Galvano said he'll push for an additional water storage area north of Lake Okeechobee. He says that would help eliminate the waves of blue-green algae that has polluted rivers in southern Florida.

He also spoke about the proposed Bus Rapid Transit system that would connect Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Galvano pledged to look at "innovative ways" to move in the next century.

"It's a billion-dollar project," he said, "but I'd rather spend a little more money and have a dedicated lane, so that when the vehicles that move us - whether they be autonomous or otherwise - have availability of space going forward."

The rapid bus system is currently proposed to ride on the shoulder of part of Interstate 275, and share lanes with traffic in some other areas.

Tags

Politics / IssuesSen. Bill Galvano
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content