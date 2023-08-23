St. Petersburg fire chief is reinstated after allegations he fostered a hostile work environment

St. Petersburg's fire chief has been reinstated following allegations he fostered a hostile work environment.

Mayor Ken Welch said Wednesday that Jim Large is returning to his position after he was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 5.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue / Courtesy St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large was reinstated n Aug. 23, 2023, after he was placed on paid administrative leave following allegations he fostered a hostile work environment.

Welch made the announcement Wednesday following an investigation after Large was accused of creating a hostile work environment for women and employees.

In a video message Wednesday, Welch said he conducted a "careful review" of the allegations along with members of his executive leadership team.

Welch also said he conducted "personal interviews" with members of the fire department and examined the results of an anonymous survey to get what he called "unfiltered feedback employees in a safe environment, so that we can become a better, more equitable and inclusive organization."

In the message, Welch said there was no credible evidence Large had violated city policy.

"No one had firsthand knowledge or evidence of racial, homophobic, or sexist comments from the chief," Welch said. "Even those few who supported a change in leadership had no direct knowledge or evidence of such statements by Chief Large."

Welch also cited testimony from "firefighters from diverse backgrounds" following reports of "allegations of bullying and intimidation in recent media coverage." This included a report Large fired a firefighter after he was accused of showing a meme with a racial slur to a Black firefighter.

Welch said no formal complaints have been filed against Large.

"Our review of city record shows only one employee complaint has been filed with the Human Resources Department against Chief Large during his 17-year tenure as chief and his 49 years of service with the department. That specific complaint was determined to be unsubstantiated." St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch

Welch supported Large's denial of the allegations.

"Our review of city record shows only one employee complaint has been filed with the Human Resources Department against Chief Large during his 17-year tenure as chief and his 49 years of service with the department," Welch said. "That specific complaint was determined to be unsubstantiated."

Of note during the culture surveys, Welch said, were comments that there was a "lack of diversity and promotions within the department, particularly for African Americans and women."

As part of his continued efforts to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion with in the city, Welch said he will work with Large to address those findings.

"That is a concern that I share and I discussed with Chief Large during my transition to the mayor's office," Welch said. "And subsequently, it's important to note that change is happening in hiring."

Welch pointed to increased recruitment and hiring of Black and women firefighters.

"Our improvement in hiring diversity shows how we can make progress on a challenging issue," Welch said. "Advancement opportunities and leadership diversity is an ongoing challenge and will be an ongoing area of priority and focus for the fire department and going forward."