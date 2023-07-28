Details on DeSantis' crash: Multiple vehicle incident was on I-75 in Tennessee

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a GMC Yukon at the front of a motorcade Monday when it was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, according to details released Thursday by Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities.

DeSantis was not hurt.

But Kelly Kundinger, political director of DeSantis’ presidential campaign who was riding in the Yukon, was treated at the scene by emergency-medical workers after complaining of minor injuries, records said. No other injuries were reported, and no charges were listed.

The motorcade was traveling on Interstate 75 at 8:06 a.m. Monday, when it was forced to come to a quick halt because of a collision of two vehicles ahead of the motorcade, according to a report.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was escorting the motorcade stopped quickly behind the crash. The first three vehicles in the motorcade were each able to come to abrupt stops. B

ut a fourth vehicle in the motorcade, a Chevy Traverse, rear-ended the third vehicle, which was knocked into the second vehicle, which was pushed into the Yukon.

The report said DeSantis, who was traveling to a campaign fundraiser, was using a shoulder and lap belt. Kundinger was also using a shoulder and lap belt.

