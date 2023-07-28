© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Details on DeSantis' crash: Multiple vehicle incident was on I-75 in Tennessee

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet & greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/AP
AP
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet & greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A campaign official suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. DeSantis was not hurt.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a GMC Yukon at the front of a motorcade Monday when it was involved in a multi-vehicle collision, according to details released Thursday by Chattanooga, Tenn., authorities.

DeSantis was not hurt.

But Kelly Kundinger, political director of DeSantis’ presidential campaign who was riding in the Yukon, was treated at the scene by emergency-medical workers after complaining of minor injuries, records said. No other injuries were reported, and no charges were listed.

The motorcade was traveling on Interstate 75 at 8:06 a.m. Monday, when it was forced to come to a quick halt because of a collision of two vehicles ahead of the motorcade, according to a report.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was escorting the motorcade stopped quickly behind the crash. The first three vehicles in the motorcade were each able to come to abrupt stops. B

ut a fourth vehicle in the motorcade, a Chevy Traverse, rear-ended the third vehicle, which was knocked into the second vehicle, which was pushed into the Yukon.

The report said DeSantis, who was traveling to a campaign fundraiser, was using a shoulder and lap belt. Kundinger was also using a shoulder and lap belt.

Copyright 2023 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags
Politics / Issues Ron DeSantis
News Service of Florida
