DeSantis appoints a Bradenton real estate broker to the Manatee County Commission

Raymond Turner will take over the unexpired term of District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh, who announced her resignation for family reasons last month.

DeSantis selected Turner to represent a district that includes Lakewood Ranch and parts of East Bradenton.

Turner is a real estate broker and a secretary of the Manatee Sarasota Building Industry Association.

He will be sworn in at the start of the BOCC Workshop on Aug. 1.

"I’m honored to be appointed by Governor DeSantis,” Turner said in a news release. “I will do the very best job I can to serve the people of Manatee County. After orientation, I look forward to hitting the ground running to keep Manatee County free, our economy thriving, our taxes low and our quality of life ever-improving.”

Vanessa Baugh announced her retirement in mid-June, citing issues with her husband's health.

Baugh made national headlines in 2021 after an ethics complaint was filed against her for arranging an invitation-only COVID-19 vaccine site during the height of the pandemic.

Turner will serve out the rest of her term which ends in 2024.

