Out-of-state licenses voided for many undocumented immigrants

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has published a list of out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida as of July 1, in accordance with Senate Bill (SB) 1718.

This list is available on the FLHSMV public website and notifies visitors of invalid licenses no longer accepted in Florida.

A media release from the state specifically said "invalid Out-of-State Driver Licenses Issued to Undocumented Immigrants" were targeted.

Senate Bill (SB) 1718, which became law July 1, "prohibits the issuance of a driver license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued exclusively" to undocumented immigrants are invalid in Florida.

Those presenting an invalid out-of-state driver license during a traffic stop will be subject to the penalties outlined in Section 322.03 Florida Statutes.

"This bill is about safety and security. When we enforce it, we ensure that the individuals we encounter are who they say they are and that they are welcome to enjoy all that the state has to offer," said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. "Our priority is public safety and keeping our communities safe. We are committed to anything we can do to further that endeavor."

Information regarding out-of-state license classes that are invalid in Florida was published on July 1, 2023, and is subject to change through periodic updates due to the revision of driver license issuance requirements in other states.

