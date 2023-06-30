© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

New Florida laws on July 1, extreme heat and mosquito-borne illnesses 

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss a few key laws going into effect Saturday, including immigration reform, permitless carry and parental rights. Plus, what are local officials doing to mitigate the risks of rising temperatures?

Immigration reform, permitless carry, parental rights, affordable housing and voting. These are just some of the areas facing major changes as new laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis take effect July 1.

Already there are questions about the effect of these laws and how they’ll be enforced. In the case of immigration laws, it remains to be seen how the new rules around E-verify will affect businesses that rely heavily on undocumented labor like agriculture and construction.

We’ll hear from a panel of journalists who’ve been covering these issues to discuss what the new laws mean for you. But first, we speak with an attorney who specializes in Florida’s firearm laws.

Guests:

  • Mary Ellen Klas, Capitol bureau chief for the Miami Herald. 
  • Valerie Crowder, reporter for WFSU News. 
  • Tim Gibbons, editor in chief of the Jacksonville Business Journal. 
  • Eric Friday, lead counsel for Florida Carry Inc. 


Extreme heat and mosquito-borne illness 

We’re less than a month into summer, but the temperatures are already soaring.

Across the state, high temperatures are reaching the 90s this week. And it feels even warmer, with the heat index breaking triple digits.

While the extreme heat poses a threat to humans, it also contributes to another threat: the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses. For the first time in decades, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of several locally acquired cases of malaria in the United States, including Florida.

So, how vulnerable are we to future outbreaks? And what are local officials doing to help mitigate the risks of rising temperatures?

For a better understanding, we turn to an epidemiologist and health reporter.

Guests:

  • Chad Nielsen, director of accreditation and infection prevention, UF Health Jacksonville. 
  • Joe Mario Pedersen, health reporter for WMFE News. 

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
