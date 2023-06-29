Ramifications from harsh anti-immigration laws set to go into effect Saturday already being felt

One of the strictest laws in the nations aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration takes effect in Florida July 1, and already the ramifications can be felt.

More than 1,000 immigrants – those with legal documents and those without – gathered in Fort Myers Wednesday for the first-day of the week-long work stoppage.

Many draped themselves in the flags of their home countries, Mexico while also proudly waving American flags.

There they shared stories of how they came to this country in search of opportunities, doing the hard labor that most Floridians would rather not do. They spoke passionately about living in fear that these new laws will rip families apart.

And then, under Florida’s relenting sun, they marched through downtown Fort Myers stopping hours later at El Nuevo Marguey Bar and Grille where Brenda Cintron and her staff were waiting.

Cintron fed some 1,000 people outside her restaurant Wednesday. The pulled pork, tuna and Cuban sandwiches were free of charge. As were the apples, bananas, soft drinks, snacks and water given to the immigrants who marched four miles in protest of Florida’s harsh, anti-immigration laws.

This kind gesture by Cintron comes at a time of much economic uncertainty. Cintron has temporarily closed her eastern Fort Myers restaurant to accommodate for her workers taking part in the week-long work stoppage.

“I’m agreeing with it,” Cintron said. “I don’t blame them.”

The work stoppage ends July 5. That’s four days after one of the strictest measures in the nation aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration becomes law.

The law will require businesses with 25 or more employees to use the E-Verify system for new employees. And starting the following July, the penalties will be a daily fine of $1,000 for companies not complying.

Another aspect of the law says immigrants who knowingly use false identification to obtain employment could be charged with a third-degree felony.

And anyone who knowingly transports an undocumented person into or out of Florida also faces a third-degree felony charge.

Third-degree felony convictions can be punishable by up to 5 years in prison and or a $5,000 fine – even for first-time offenders.

The new law is expected to have a chilling effect considering so many immigrant families have a mixture of those with documents and those without.

"All we are asking is for an opportunity for all these people and to put a stop to this racist law DeSantis is passing and signing. It’s affecting our community." Dago Flores



Among other tough measures, the new law also allocates millions more tax dollars to expand Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial migrant relocation program. DeSantis has already authorized the removal of immigrants from Texas and sent them on private flights to Martha’s Vineyard and more recently to Sacramento.

“It’s going to ruin our business,” said Cintron. “It’s very bad, very bad in an economic way.”

Cintron predicts the measures won’t just negatively impact restaurants: “The roofing [industry]. The stores – everything is going to go down. It’s going to be very terrible.”

Florida is home to an estimated 800,000 undocumented immigrants. That places the state as the fourth highest in the country. California leads the nation with an estimated three times as many undocumented people.

And considering Florida is already suffering a worker shortage, many predict that the laws will only exacerbate the problems -- particularly in the agriculture and construction industry, huge drivers of Florida’s economy.

“We make the economy move,” said Dago Flores. “We pay taxes. All we are asking is for an opportunity for all these people and to put a stop to this racist law DeSantis is passing and signing. It’s affecting our community.”

Flores crossed into the United State from El Salvador 35 years ago. He was 17.

One the first day of the work stoppage, Flores held a sign that said: “He who does not come from immigrants can throw the first stone.”

Flores now has his documents to be in the United States legally, but knows about 100 construction workers who do not. They are scared about the future, he says.

He says at least 30 undocumented workers that he knows of have left the state ahead of the new laws. “They left because they do not want to be targeted by local police of the sheriff.”

How Southwest Florida will rebuild with fewer workers in the post Hurricane Ian world remains to be seen, advocates for immigration reform say.

“It’s just not fair. We are over here doing the jobs that Americans don’t want to do. We are putting hard work into everything,” said Brianda Tapia.

Tapia, she is 15 and was born in the United States. Her parents were not and still don’t have the documents to legally work here.

Tapia’s father is taking part in the week-long work stoppage. “The reason he is doing it is because of us. We are all just trying our best. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”

