© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

KidCare expansion signed, giving Florida families a chance to 'economically prosper'

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published June 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
CDC
/
CDC

The law expands subsidized insurance coverage for families of four with incomes up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $90,000 annually.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a bill that increases the income threshold to qualify for subsidized coverage under the Florida KidCare program.

Under KidCare, families who do not qualify for Medicaid pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to insure children.

Previously, subsidized coverage was available to families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $60,000 for a family of four.

The new law increases that threshold to 300 percent, or $90,000 for a family of four.

“By increasing access to affordable child health care, more working families can count on KidCare to help them climb the ladder toward financial independence,” said Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos, board chair for Florida Healthy Kids Corp., one of the KidCare partners covering ages 5 to 17.

“Parents will no longer have to choose between a pay raise and losing affordable health coverage for their kids, giving them the freedom to work toward bigger, better futures for their families," Haridopolos wrote in a social media post.

The law “ensures Florida families can economically prosper while keeping their children healthy,” House sponsor Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, said in a social media post.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisKidCarechildren's healthHealth InsuranceMedicaid
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now