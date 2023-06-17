Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh announces her resignation

Longtime Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh announced Friday she is resigning.

According to published reports, Baugh announced in an email to the commission and Gov. Ron DeSantis that she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

“Commissioners, the day has come to announce my retirement from the Manatee County BOCC," Baugh wrote, according to published reports. "One thing I have come to realize is that one of the most important things in life is family. This week has reinforced that it is time to take care of my husband (Don Baugh), children and grandchildren and to be a bigger part of their lives.”

"I have forwarded the governor my retirement letter effective July 31. Representing Manatee County has been such an honor, and I will always cherish and be proud of the accomplishments during my tenure."

Baugh, a Republican, is currently the commission's first vice chair and was first elected 2012. She represents District 5, which serves areas east of I-75, including Lakewood Ranch.

Baugh also served as the commission's chairperson in 2016, 2021, and 2022.

In January, Baugh reached a settlement following an ethics complaint after she secured COVID-19 vaccine appointments for herself and four others at a site she helped organize in 2021.

According to the Bradenton Herald, Baugh's resignation becomes official on July 31.