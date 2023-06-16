© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Street scenes during Trump’s arraignment; push for abortion access; sea turtle threats

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT
Several hundred people gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse in downtown Miami on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, as former President Donald Trump makes his first court appearance.
Danny Rivero
/
WLRN News
Several hundred people gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse in downtown Miami on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, as former President Donald Trump makes his first court appearance.

On this week's Florida Roundup: Hundreds gathered outside the Miami courthouse during Donald Trump’s arraignment, Florida’s crisis pregnancy centers are pushing to get abortion access on the ballot, and microplastics and warming sands threaten sea turtles.

The biggest news story in the country played out in downtown Miami on Tuesday as former President Trump was arraigned in federal court. He pleaded not guilty to over 30 federal criminal charges alleging that he mishandled confidential documents that he had stashed in the bathroom and other areas of Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach.

That’s what happened inside the courtroom. Outside, another scene was playing out, as battle lines were drawn in the battle between Trump and Florida Gov. DeSantis.

Guest:

  • Isadora Rangel, editorial board member and opinion writer for the Miami Herald. 


Coalition pushes to get abortion access on ballot

DeSantis signed a bill into law in April that prohibits most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The six-week ban garnered much attention and has spurred a movement to put abortion access on the 2024 ballot. A statewide coalition is working to put the issue before Florida voters in November of that year.

We take a closer look at how crisis pregnancy centers operate and hear more about the effort to reverse restrictions.

Guests:

  • Laura C. Morel, reporter for Reveal, covering reproductive health.
  • Moné Holder, senior director of advocacy and programs for FL Rising. 


Microplastics and warming sands threaten sea turtles

Florida is in the midst of sea turtle nesting season, which began in March and ends in October. It’s a time of year when Floridians are instructed to take simple steps to help the endangered species like restricting artificial light near beaches and watching out for nests. But there’s another threat to Florida’s sea turtles that’s tougher to tackle: plastic pollution.

New research from Florida State University shows hotter sand from microplastics could affect sea turtle development.

Guest:

  • Jenny Staletovich, environmental editor for WLRN. 

Politics / Issues The Florida RoundupDonald TrumpRon DeSantis2024 Presidential ElectionAbortionsea turtles
Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
