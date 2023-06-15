© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

Trump leads in GOP primary poll amid news of his indictment in Miami

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published June 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.

A recent Quinnipiac University survey shows former President Donald Trump leading among Republican voters, despite mounting criminal charges against him.

Former President Donald Trump’s support among Republicans hasn’t wavered amid news of his latest indictment.

Results from a recent nationwide Quinnipiac University survey show 53% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters support Trump over nine other GOP candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis had the second most support among Republican voters, with 23% saying they prefer him for president.

On Thursday, Trump was indicted on 37 criminal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents in the Southern District of Florida. During a court appearance in Miami on Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Despite the indictment in Miami, President Trump’s support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters is basically unchanged," said Tim Malloy, a political analyst for the Quinnipiac poll, which was conducted over the phone between June 8 - 12.

"We finished this poll two days before the actual indictment, but people were aware that it was coming. [It] didn't affect him much at all," Malloy said. "He remains very solid, clearly with his base and with his party.”

Malloy says Trump could possibly lose support if more criminal charges are brought against him.

Still, the results were largely unchanged from a Quinnipiac survey taken in May. That survey showed Trump with 56% support among GOP primary candidates, about a month after he was indicted in New York.

Trump has also pleaded not guilty to nearly three dozen criminal charges in Manhattan stemming from alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign for president. Trump and Daniels allegedly had an affair.

The June 8 - 12 Quinnipiac survey's margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Seven hundred Republican and Republican-leaning voters were interviewed in the poll.
Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2024 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpRon DeSantis
Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.
See stories by Valerie Crowder
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now