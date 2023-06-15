Trump leads in GOP primary poll amid news of his indictment in Miami

Former President Donald Trump’s support among Republicans hasn’t wavered amid news of his latest indictment.

Results from a recent nationwide Quinnipiac University survey show 53% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters support Trump over nine other GOP candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis had the second most support among Republican voters, with 23% saying they prefer him for president.

On Thursday, Trump was indicted on 37 criminal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents in the Southern District of Florida. During a court appearance in Miami on Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Despite the indictment in Miami, President Trump’s support among Republican and Republican-leaning voters is basically unchanged," said Tim Malloy, a political analyst for the Quinnipiac poll, which was conducted over the phone between June 8 - 12.

"We finished this poll two days before the actual indictment, but people were aware that it was coming. [It] didn't affect him much at all," Malloy said. "He remains very solid, clearly with his base and with his party.”

Malloy says Trump could possibly lose support if more criminal charges are brought against him.

Still, the results were largely unchanged from a Quinnipiac survey taken in May. That survey showed Trump with 56% support among GOP primary candidates, about a month after he was indicted in New York.

Trump has also pleaded not guilty to nearly three dozen criminal charges in Manhattan stemming from alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign for president. Trump and Daniels allegedly had an affair.

The June 8 - 12 Quinnipiac survey's margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Seven hundred Republican and Republican-leaning voters were interviewed in the poll.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.