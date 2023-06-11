Sarasota representative gets Democratic opposition

Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, has drawn a Democratic challenger as he seeks a fourth term in the Florida House.

Sarasota Democrat Nancy M.H. Simpson opened a campaign account this week to run in Sarasota County’s House District 74, according to the state Division of Elections website.

As of April 30, Buchanan had raised $27,567 for his re-election campaign, a finance report shows. Also in the race is North Port Republican Michelle Pozzie, who had raised $2,694 as of May 31.

Buchanan, who is chairman of the House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee, faces a Monday deadline for filing updated campaign-finance numbers.

Buchanan is the son of Sarasota U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.