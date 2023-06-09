© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Migrant flights and insurers leaving Florida

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published June 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT
Florida Immigrant Coalition

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss Florida transporting migrants from Texas to California and why more property insurers leaving the state.

The state of Florida transported more migrants across the country. This time the asylum seekers were flown from the U.S. Texas border in El Paso to Sacramento, California. We take a closer look at the state’s newly expanded migrant flight program. Plus, we also hear more about the response on the ground in Sacramento.

Guests:

  • Ana Ceballos, politics and policy reporter for the Miami Herald. 
  • Nicole Nixon, reporter covering politics and government for CapRadio. 

Why are more property insurers leaving the state? 

While most Floridians know how to prepare for hurricane — such as stocking up on water and canned goods and having a plan of evacuation — it’s also time to review your insurance coverage.

But as of this week, there are fewer insurance companies available to Florida homeowners who also face ever-increasing premiums. We speak with a national insurance expert about the state’s growing insurance crisis.

Guest:

  • Mark Friedlander, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute.

