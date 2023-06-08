© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs infrastructure bill into law to boost rural economy

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published June 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP

DeSantis announced the signing of House Bill 1209 to aid fiscally constrained communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

Rural counties across North Florida are getting a much-needed boost in funding this summer. The money pairs with a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday that expands the state’s rural infrastructure fund to make financing for things like new roads or water treatment systems easier.

The bill’s sponsor Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Dixie) says the measure will level the playing field.

“The bill has kept its focus on rural economic development by requiring all agency agreements to include a specific provision that ensures rural counties and municipalities facing financial hardships, are eligible for direct payments from the agency,” Shoaf said while laying out the bill during the House legislative session in May.

HB 1209 goes into effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Politics / Issues 2023 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisInfrastructure
Adrian Andrews
