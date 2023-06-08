Gov. Ron DeSantis signs infrastructure bill into law to boost rural economy

Rural counties across North Florida are getting a much-needed boost in funding this summer. The money pairs with a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday that expands the state’s rural infrastructure fund to make financing for things like new roads or water treatment systems easier.

The bill’s sponsor Rep. Jason Shoaf (R-Dixie) says the measure will level the playing field.

“The bill has kept its focus on rural economic development by requiring all agency agreements to include a specific provision that ensures rural counties and municipalities facing financial hardships, are eligible for direct payments from the agency,” Shoaf said while laying out the bill during the House legislative session in May.

HB 1209 goes into effect July 1.

