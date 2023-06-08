© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Here are the 2023 state budget 'turkeys' from the Tampa Bay region

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Gabriella Pinos
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT
Exterior of the Florida Capitol building
Chris Day
/
Fresh Take Florida
The Florida Capitol building on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.

Of the $117 billion budget passed this year by the Florida Legislature, 218 items worth $598.7 million qualified as Budget Turkeys, according to Florida TaxWatch.

The non-profit Florida TaxWatch has released its annual list of budget “turkeys” — questionable items in Florida’s new budget.

The watchdog organization reviews the state budget each year to promote oversight of the budgeting process, according to its website. In 2022, one of the highest-profile items on the list was $35 million for what was described as a “Sports Training and Youth Tournament Complex” in Pasco County.

Of the $117 billion budget passed this year by the Florida Legislature, 218 items worth $598.7 million qualified as Budget Turkeys, according to Florida TaxWatch’s report.

Prominent projects from the greater Tampa Bay region that made the list include a Moffitt Cancer Center expansion into Pasco County, an African American arts center in Hillsborough County, and a renovation of Tampa Theatre.

Here are some of the most expensive items on the list from the Tampa Bay region:

  • Polk State College
    $16.2 million
    Polk County
    The state has allocated funding for phase one of construction for Polk State College’s Northeast Ridge Project, a new campus.
  • State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota
    $9 million
    Manatee County
    The funds will be used for phase one of the college’s new campus in Parrish.
  • African American Arts and Cultural Center
    $5 million
    Hillsborough County
    The African American Arts and Cultural Center, led by Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, will be built where the West Tampa Community Resource Center currently sits.
    The center is expected to cost a total of $30 million. Myers expects it to be completed by 2026.
Arial drawing of a campus spread out on a stretch of land between roads.
H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
/
A drawing of the 775-acre land plot shows what the proposed H. Lee Moffitt Sciences Park in Pasco County would look like.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences Campus Road
    $5 million
    Pasco County
    The budget allocates the funds for a connector road on Speros FL, Moffitt Cancer Center’s new campus. The site is expected to cover 775 acres and 16 million square feet of lab, office, manufacturing, and clinical space, according to Moffitt Cancer Center.
    Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for the campus in the 2022 state budget. The line item would have provided about $600 million in recurring money over the next 30 years to the project. Despite that, plans went ahead for the site.
    Moffitt broke ground on phase one of Speros FL in January.
  • Tri-County Human Services - Jersey Commons Project
    $3.35 million
    Polk County
  • Haines City Sewer Lift Station-22 Replacement and Associated Force-Main Upgrades
    $2.5 million
    Polk County
  • Tampa Bay Water Morris Bridge Wellfield Improvements
    $2.5 million
    Hillsborough County
  • Warner University Wastewater Treatment Facility
    $2.25 million
    Polk County

Tampa Theatre makes the list

Florida TaxWatch also called into question $1 million that would go toward Tampa Theatre.

The Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency approved $14 million in funding for restoration of the 97-year-old building earlier this year. Future renovations include a second screen room, extra production space and updates to plumbing and the HVAC system.

John Bell, the theater's president and CEO, said he hopes the renovations will be complete by 2026, Tampa Theatre’s 100th birthday.

Tampa Theatre
/
Courtesy

Here is the full list of Budget Turkey items from the Tampa Bay region, according to Florida TaxWatch’s report:

Agricultural promotion and education facilities

Fort Meade Emergency Shelter and Agricultural Center
$250,000
Polk County

Water projects

Haines City Sewer Lift Station-22 Replacement and Associated Force-Main Upgrades
$2.5 million
Polk County

Warner University Wastewater Treatment Facility
$2.25 million
Polk County

Dade City Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation & Upgrade
$1,563,500
Pasco County

Gulfport Sanitary Sewer Repairs Project
$1 million
Pinellas County

Hernando County Hernando Beach Wastewater Resiliency Project
$500,000
Hernando County

Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Emergency Generators
$500,000
Manatee County

Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lining Program for Infiltration/Inflow Reduction
$375,000
Manatee County

Brooksville Master Lift Station Modification
$375,000
Hernando County

Eckerd College Resilience Action Plan
$352,945
Pinellas County

Redlands Christian Migrant Association Wastewater Connection
$350,000
Polk County

Local parks, trails and recreation

Lakeland Water Education Center
$950,000
Polk County

Polk County - The Barn at Leland Young Legacy Park
$500,000
Polk County

Largo Central Park Restroom Facility
$300,000
Pinellas County

Sarasota Bobby Jones Nature Park, Phase I
$250,000
Sarasota County

Housing and community development projects

The Pinellas Science Center
$1.5 million
Pinellas County

City of Bradenton - 9th Street Park
$1 million
Manatee County

Sarah Vande Berg Tennis Center
$1 million
Pasco County

Shoreline Restoration and Hurricane Resilience for Shell Midden at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey
$750,000
Sarasota County

Zephyr Park Community Project
$600,000
Pasco County

Camp Gilead Gymnasium Renovation
$500,000
Polk County

Dade City - Athletic Fields Renovation
$250,000
Pasco County

Acquisition and restoration of historic properties

Italian Club of Tampa - Restoration and Code Compliance Initiative
$1 million
Hillsborough County

Tampa Theatre Restoration
$1 million
Hillsborough County

City of Bartow - Cigar Factory Building Improvements
$250,000
Polk County

Cultural museums and grants

African-American Arts and Cultural Center
$5 million
Hillsborough County

Pasco County Cultural Arts
$1.25 million
Pasco County

Tampa Museum of Art Expansion Project
$1 million
Hillsborough County

Palladium Theater Renovation - St Petersburg College
$850,000
Pinellas County

Penny Lane Beatles Museum Education and Expansion
$825,000
Pinellas County

The Florida Orchestra - Digital Concert Hall
$500,000
Pinellas County

Polk Museum of Art Expansion Project
$500,000
Polk County

Ruth Eckerd Hall Public Safety and Rapid Response Improvements
$482,000
Pinellas County

Projects added back to the budget by the Sprinkle Lists

“Sprinkle lists” refer to supplemental appropriations lists added at the last step in the budget process, according to Florida TaxWatch. The organization says the lists totaled $670 million this year.

Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences Campus Road
$5 million
Pasco County

Tri-County Human Services - Jersey Commons Project
$3.35 million
Polk County

Tampa Bay Water Morris Bridge Wellfield Improvements
$2.5 million
Hillsborough County

All Star Children's Foundation – Sarasota
$1 million
Sarasota County

Nurse Family Partnership Sustainability and Expansion Funding
$1 million
Multiple counties

City of Bradenton - 9th Street Park
$1 million
Manatee County

Palladium Theater Renovation - St. Petersburg College
$850,000
Pinellas County

1st Avenue North and 25th Street Pedestrian Safety
$500,000
Pinellas County

Second Chance Program - 6th Judicial Circuit
$350,000
Pinellas County

College and university construction projects

Polk State College - Northeast Ridge Phase I
$16.2 million
Polk County

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota - Parrish Center Phase I
$9 million
Manatee County

Politics / Issues 2023 Florida LegislatureFlorida TaxWatchFlorida Budget
Gabriella Pinos
As WUSF’s digital news producer, I strive to serve others by sharing stories on our online platforms.
