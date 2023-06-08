Here are the 2023 state budget 'turkeys' from the Tampa Bay region

The non-profit Florida TaxWatch has released its annual list of budget “turkeys” — questionable items in Florida’s new budget.

The watchdog organization reviews the state budget each year to promote oversight of the budgeting process, according to its website. In 2022, one of the highest-profile items on the list was $35 million for what was described as a “Sports Training and Youth Tournament Complex” in Pasco County.

Of the $117 billion budget passed this year by the Florida Legislature, 218 items worth $598.7 million qualified as Budget Turkeys, according to Florida TaxWatch’s report.

Prominent projects from the greater Tampa Bay region that made the list include a Moffitt Cancer Center expansion into Pasco County, an African American arts center in Hillsborough County, and a renovation of Tampa Theatre.

Here are some of the most expensive items on the list from the Tampa Bay region:



Polk State College

$16.2 million

Polk County

The state has allocated funding for phase one of construction for Polk State College’s Northeast Ridge Project, a new campus.

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota

$9 million

Manatee County

The funds will be used for phase one of the college’s new campus in Parrish.

African American Arts and Cultural Center

$5 million

Hillsborough County

The African American Arts and Cultural Center, led by Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, will be built where the West Tampa Community Resource Center currently sits.

The center is expected to cost a total of $30 million. Myers expects it to be completed by 2026.

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute / A drawing of the 775-acre land plot shows what the proposed H. Lee Moffitt Sciences Park in Pasco County would look like.

Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences Campus Road

$5 million

Pasco County

The budget allocates the funds for a connector road on Speros FL, Moffitt Cancer Center’s new campus. The site is expected to cover 775 acres and 16 million square feet of lab, office, manufacturing, and clinical space, according to Moffitt Cancer Center.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for the campus in the 2022 state budget. The line item would have provided about $600 million in recurring money over the next 30 years to the project. Despite that, plans went ahead for the site.

Moffitt broke ground on phase one of Speros FL in January.

Tri-County Human Services - Jersey Commons Project

$3.35 million

Polk County

Haines City Sewer Lift Station-22 Replacement and Associated Force-Main Upgrades

$2.5 million

Polk County

Tampa Bay Water Morris Bridge Wellfield Improvements

$2.5 million

Hillsborough County

Warner University Wastewater Treatment Facility

$2.25 million

Polk County

Tampa Theatre makes the list

Florida TaxWatch also called into question $1 million that would go toward Tampa Theatre.

The Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency approved $14 million in funding for restoration of the 97-year-old building earlier this year. Future renovations include a second screen room, extra production space and updates to plumbing and the HVAC system.

John Bell, the theater's president and CEO, said he hopes the renovations will be complete by 2026, Tampa Theatre’s 100th birthday.

Tampa Theatre / Courtesy

Here is the full list of Budget Turkey items from the Tampa Bay region, according to Florida TaxWatch’s report:

Agricultural promotion and education facilities

Fort Meade Emergency Shelter and Agricultural Center

$250,000

Polk County

Water projects

Dade City Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation & Upgrade

$1,563,500

Pasco County

Gulfport Sanitary Sewer Repairs Project

$1 million

Pinellas County

Hernando County Hernando Beach Wastewater Resiliency Project

$500,000

Hernando County

Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Emergency Generators

$500,000

Manatee County

Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lining Program for Infiltration/Inflow Reduction

$375,000

Manatee County

Brooksville Master Lift Station Modification

$375,000

Hernando County

Eckerd College Resilience Action Plan

$352,945

Pinellas County

Redlands Christian Migrant Association Wastewater Connection

$350,000

Polk County

Local parks, trails and recreation

Lakeland Water Education Center

$950,000

Polk County

Polk County - The Barn at Leland Young Legacy Park

$500,000

Polk County

Largo Central Park Restroom Facility

$300,000

Pinellas County

Sarasota Bobby Jones Nature Park, Phase I

$250,000

Sarasota County

Housing and community development projects

The Pinellas Science Center

$1.5 million

Pinellas County

Sarah Vande Berg Tennis Center

$1 million

Pasco County

Shoreline Restoration and Hurricane Resilience for Shell Midden at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey

$750,000

Sarasota County

Zephyr Park Community Project

$600,000

Pasco County

Camp Gilead Gymnasium Renovation

$500,000

Polk County

Dade City - Athletic Fields Renovation

$250,000

Pasco County

Acquisition and restoration of historic properties

Italian Club of Tampa - Restoration and Code Compliance Initiative

$1 million

Hillsborough County

City of Bartow - Cigar Factory Building Improvements

$250,000

Polk County



Cultural museums and grants

Pasco County Cultural Arts

$1.25 million

Pasco County

Tampa Museum of Art Expansion Project

$1 million

Hillsborough County

Penny Lane Beatles Museum Education and Expansion

$825,000

Pinellas County

The Florida Orchestra - Digital Concert Hall

$500,000

Pinellas County

Polk Museum of Art Expansion Project

$500,000

Polk County

Ruth Eckerd Hall Public Safety and Rapid Response Improvements

$482,000

Pinellas County

Projects added back to the budget by the Sprinkle Lists

“Sprinkle lists” refer to supplemental appropriations lists added at the last step in the budget process, according to Florida TaxWatch. The organization says the lists totaled $670 million this year.

All Star Children's Foundation – Sarasota

$1 million

Sarasota County

Nurse Family Partnership Sustainability and Expansion Funding

$1 million

Multiple counties

1st Avenue North and 25th Street Pedestrian Safety

$500,000

Pinellas County

Second Chance Program - 6th Judicial Circuit

$350,000

Pinellas County

College and university construction projects

