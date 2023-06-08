Here are the 2023 state budget 'turkeys' from the Tampa Bay region
Of the $117 billion budget passed this year by the Florida Legislature, 218 items worth $598.7 million qualified as Budget Turkeys, according to Florida TaxWatch.
The non-profit Florida TaxWatch has released its annual list of budget “turkeys” — questionable items in Florida’s new budget.
The watchdog organization reviews the state budget each year to promote oversight of the budgeting process, according to its website. In 2022, one of the highest-profile items on the list was $35 million for what was described as a “Sports Training and Youth Tournament Complex” in Pasco County.
Prominent projects from the greater Tampa Bay region that made the list include a Moffitt Cancer Center expansion into Pasco County, an African American arts center in Hillsborough County, and a renovation of Tampa Theatre.
Here are some of the most expensive items on the list from the Tampa Bay region:
- Polk State College
$16.2 million
Polk County
The state has allocated funding for phase one of construction for Polk State College’s Northeast Ridge Project, a new campus.
- State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota
$9 million
Manatee County
The funds will be used for phase one of the college’s new campus in Parrish.
- African American Arts and Cultural Center
$5 million
Hillsborough County
The African American Arts and Cultural Center, led by Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, will be built where the West Tampa Community Resource Center currently sits.
The center is expected to cost a total of $30 million. Myers expects it to be completed by 2026.
- Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences Campus Road
$5 million
Pasco County
The budget allocates the funds for a connector road on Speros FL, Moffitt Cancer Center’s new campus. The site is expected to cover 775 acres and 16 million square feet of lab, office, manufacturing, and clinical space, according to Moffitt Cancer Center.
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for the campus in the 2022 state budget. The line item would have provided about $600 million in recurring money over the next 30 years to the project. Despite that, plans went ahead for the site.
Moffitt broke ground on phase one of Speros FL in January.
- Tri-County Human Services - Jersey Commons Project
$3.35 million
Polk County
- Haines City Sewer Lift Station-22 Replacement and Associated Force-Main Upgrades
$2.5 million
Polk County
- Tampa Bay Water Morris Bridge Wellfield Improvements
$2.5 million
Hillsborough County
- Warner University Wastewater Treatment Facility
$2.25 million
Polk County
Tampa Theatre makes the list
Florida TaxWatch also called into question $1 million that would go toward Tampa Theatre.
The Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency approved $14 million in funding for restoration of the 97-year-old building earlier this year. Future renovations include a second screen room, extra production space and updates to plumbing and the HVAC system.
John Bell, the theater's president and CEO, said he hopes the renovations will be complete by 2026, Tampa Theatre’s 100th birthday.
Here is the full list of Budget Turkey items from the Tampa Bay region, according to Florida TaxWatch’s report:
Agricultural promotion and education facilities
Fort Meade Emergency Shelter and Agricultural Center
$250,000
Polk County
Water projects
Dade City Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation & Upgrade
$1,563,500
Pasco County
Gulfport Sanitary Sewer Repairs Project
$1 million
Pinellas County
Hernando County Hernando Beach Wastewater Resiliency Project
$500,000
Hernando County
Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Emergency Generators
$500,000
Manatee County
Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lining Program for Infiltration/Inflow Reduction
$375,000
Manatee County
Brooksville Master Lift Station Modification
$375,000
Hernando County
Eckerd College Resilience Action Plan
$352,945
Pinellas County
Redlands Christian Migrant Association Wastewater Connection
$350,000
Polk County
Local parks, trails and recreation
Lakeland Water Education Center
$950,000
Polk County
Polk County - The Barn at Leland Young Legacy Park
$500,000
Polk County
Largo Central Park Restroom Facility
$300,000
Pinellas County
Sarasota Bobby Jones Nature Park, Phase I
$250,000
Sarasota County
Housing and community development projects
The Pinellas Science Center
$1.5 million
Pinellas County
City of Bradenton - 9th Street Park
$1 million
Manatee County
Sarah Vande Berg Tennis Center
$1 million
Pasco County
Shoreline Restoration and Hurricane Resilience for Shell Midden at Historic Spanish Point in Osprey
$750,000
Sarasota County
Zephyr Park Community Project
$600,000
Pasco County
Camp Gilead Gymnasium Renovation
$500,000
Polk County
Dade City - Athletic Fields Renovation
$250,000
Pasco County
Acquisition and restoration of historic properties
Italian Club of Tampa - Restoration and Code Compliance Initiative
$1 million
Hillsborough County
Tampa Theatre Restoration
$1 million
Hillsborough County
City of Bartow - Cigar Factory Building Improvements
$250,000
Polk County
Cultural museums and grants
African-American Arts and Cultural Center
$5 million
Hillsborough County
Pasco County Cultural Arts
$1.25 million
Pasco County
Tampa Museum of Art Expansion Project
$1 million
Hillsborough County
Palladium Theater Renovation - St Petersburg College
$850,000
Pinellas County
Penny Lane Beatles Museum Education and Expansion
$825,000
Pinellas County
The Florida Orchestra - Digital Concert Hall
$500,000
Pinellas County
Polk Museum of Art Expansion Project
$500,000
Polk County
Ruth Eckerd Hall Public Safety and Rapid Response Improvements
$482,000
Pinellas County
Projects added back to the budget by the Sprinkle Lists
“Sprinkle lists” refer to supplemental appropriations lists added at the last step in the budget process, according to Florida TaxWatch. The organization says the lists totaled $670 million this year.
All Star Children's Foundation – Sarasota
$1 million
Sarasota County
Nurse Family Partnership Sustainability and Expansion Funding
$1 million
Multiple counties
1st Avenue North and 25th Street Pedestrian Safety
$500,000
Pinellas County
Second Chance Program - 6th Judicial Circuit
$350,000
Pinellas County
College and university construction projects
Polk State College - Northeast Ridge Phase I
$16.2 million
Polk County
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota - Parrish Center Phase I
$9 million
Manatee County