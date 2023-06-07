© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida officially has a Digital Bill of Rights. Here's what that means for residents

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
The bill makes it easier for a person to permanently delete data from a social media site and to opt out of having data sold to advertisers and other companies.
Pixabay
/
The bill makes it easier for a person to permanently delete data from a social media site and to opt out of having data sold to advertisers and other companies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law Tuesday outside of the Villages. The bill gives Floridians more control over how tech companies use their data.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a Digital Bill of Rights into law Tuesday outside of the Villages. The bill gives Floridians more control over how tech companies use their data.

The bill makes it easier for a person to permanently delete data from a social media site and to opt out of having data sold to advertisers and other companies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the new law also makes it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their search history or posts online.

“Personal data will not be used against you in purchasing a home, obtaining health insurance or being hired.”

DeSantis said these protections will especially be necessary in the era of AI.

"So this empowers Floridians, you are not just going to be at the mercy of big brother kind of looking, looking over everything you do and collecting all the information about you without your consent," said DeSantis. "And so I hope people will avail themselves of these protections.”

Florida joins California, Connecticut, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Utah, Virginia, Montana, and Tennessee who have already passed similar laws.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida LegislatureSocial Media
Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now