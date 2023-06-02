© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis signs a renter fee bill

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published June 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol on Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.

Under the bill, landlords would be able to offer the option of paying monthly fees instead of security deposits, though landlords would not be required to do so.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a heavily debated bill that could lead to landlords collecting monthly fees instead of security deposits from renters.

The bill (HB 133), which lawmakers approved in April, was one of 12 measures that DeSantis signed Friday. Under the bill, landlords would be able to offer the option of paying monthly fees instead of security deposits, though landlords would not be required to do so. Renters would decide whether to pay the fees or deposits.

With rental costs soaring across the state, the bill’s supporters said it would provide an option to help renters get into apartments without having to come up with potentially thousands of dollars in upfront money.

But opponents said the fees would not be capped and that renters wouldn’t be able to eventually recoup the money, like they might with security deposits.

Also, after the renters move out, they could be forced to pay to repair damage to apartments, opponents said.

News Service of Florida
