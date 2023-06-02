© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Ban on gender-affirming care and Florida’s culture wars 

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
AP

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss how Florida’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors creates obstacles for adults to access treatment. And, former Congressman David Jolly weighs in on Florida’s culture wars.

Florida’s law banning gender-affirming health care for minors also creates new obstacles for adults to access treatment. We explore how these restrictions are creating challenges for patients and health care providers across the state.

We also hear from two adults about the challenges they now face to access hormone therapies and how they’re navigating the next steps.

Guests:

  • Stephanie Colombini, reporter who covers health care for WUSF and Health News Florida. 
  • Daylina Miller, multimedia journalist for WUSF.
  • Dr. Raoul Sanchez, pediatrician and specialist in gender-affirming care. 
  • Corinne Mariposa, adult trans woman living in Miami and host of “Ask A TransGirl” talk series. 
  • Leslie Schaefer, adult intersex hormone replacement therapy patient in Jacksonville. 


Note: Dr. Sanchez recommends the following as an educational resource for parents who may have a transgender, gender-variant or gender-fluid child: "Transgender Teen: A Handbook for Parents and Professionals Supporting Transgender and Non-Binary Teens."

Former Congressman David Jolly weighs in on Florida’s culture wars 

In 2022, about 320,000 people moved to Florida, boosting its population by nearly 2%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes Florida the most popular state in the nation for in-migration.

But at the same time, some families are looking to leave the state. They cite the rash of new hard-right laws in Florida dealing with the LGBTQ+ community, schools, abortion and more. We hear from a Former Republican congressman from Florida who’s thinking about moving his family out of state.

Guest:

  • David Jolly, former Republican member of Congress and current MSNBC contributor. 

