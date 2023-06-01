Sí, se puede: Migrant workers expected to hold daylong strike protesting new immigration law

Immigrant workers are expected to hold a day-long strike throughout Florida Thursday, June 1 to protest the state’s new immigration law which makes it illegal to transport and shelter undocumented immigrants.

Immigration advocates are encouraging workers who are undocumented and their allies to take the day off work Thursday and to avoid spending any money in order to protest the new law.

Truckers and crane workers are expected to show their support for the local immigrant community by forming a caravan throughout Orlando.

Carolina Wassmer with immigration advocacy group Poder Latinx said the goal of the protests is to illustrate just how important immigrants are to the state’s economy and the Central Florida community.

“One in five Floridians is an immigrant. And we know that our community brings a lot to the table," said Wassmer. "We make sure that our agricultural department, hospitality and we make sure Florida runs smoothly without any problems.”

Wassmer summed it up this way:

“That it's important that our community be in solidarity with the immigrant community and understand that their struggles are our struggles as the economy in Florida is stronger, united and together.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the new law is needed to keep immigration in check.

