Hillsborough confirms a cyberattack exposed the personal information for 58,000 voters

Hillsborough County election officials confirm a criminal cyberattack on May 3 exposed the personal information of about 58,000 voters in the county.

In a statement Wednesday, county Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said an unauthorized user "appears to have illegally accessed and copied files containing personal identification information, such as social security or driver license numbers, primarily from files used to conduct voter registration list maintenance."

That list maintenance, according to the statement, is a "state-mandated process by which the office continually reviews its voter roll to identify necessary updates."

Latimer previously said those files are on a shared drive.

In Wednesday's statement, Latimer said the breach did not affect the county's voter registration and ballot tabulation systems, which have additional layers of security.

Those whose information was illegally accessed will receive letters notifying them this week, according to the statement.

Officials including the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement continue to investigate the breach.

