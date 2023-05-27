© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis signs a bill expanding the Florida State Guard

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published May 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ron DeSantis at the podium
Valerie Crowder
/
WFSU News
Gov. Ron DeSantis wants state lawmakers to allocate $12 million to transport undocumented immigrants from other states. DeSantis unveiled his budget proposal at the state cabinet meeting room on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

DeSantis’ office said the Florida State Guard bill (HB 1285) was among eight military-related measures that he signed Friday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will expand and make permanent the Florida State Guard, which DeSantis revived last year.

DeSantis’ office said the Florida State Guard bill (HB 1285) was among eight military-related measures that he signed Friday. Lawmakers passed the bills during the legislative session that ended May 5.

The Florida State Guard was initially set up during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It went inactive in 1947.

But DeSantis restored it last year, at least in part as a way to help the Florida National Guard during emergencies.

Last year’s approval, however, came in what is known as a budget “implementing” bill, which means the Florida State Guard authorization would expire July 1, according to a House staff analysis.

The bill signed Friday will eliminate the July 1 expiration date and put the Florida State Guard in law as a division of the state Department of Military Affairs.

The bill also will expand the maximum size of the Florida State Guard from 400 to 1,500 members. Lawmakers separately included $107.6 million in the new state budget for the Florida State Guard, up from $10 million in the current fiscal year.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisFlorida State Guard
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now