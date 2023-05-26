© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

DeSantis' presidential campaign, NAACP's travel advisory and Florida’s new immigration law

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he finishes his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee.
Phil Sears
/
AP
Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he finishes his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign kick-off, the NAACP's Florida travel advisory and whether Florida’s new immigration law is prompting some to leave the state.

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis officially announced that he is running for president in 2024.

DeSantis decided to announce his campaign in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk. That conversation was delayed with 20 minutes of technical glitches and silent pauses as more than half a million people tried to join the stream.

Of course, we’ve long known about the governor’s planned run, and much of the groundwork for his campaign has been already laid. So, what can we expect to see from his campaign?

We talk about DeSantis’ presidential bid and what it means for Floridians.

Guest:

  • Gary Fineout, reporter for Politico. 


NAACP issues Florida travel advisory 

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recently passed laws and policies are "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

We talk about the messaging behind the advisory and how it might affect travel to the state.

Guests:

  • Marsha Ellison, president of the Fort Lauderdale/Broward NAACP.
  • Marvin Dunn, Florida historian and retired FIU professor of psychology. 


Is Florida’s new immigration law prompting some to leave the state? 

Are undocumented immigrants leaving Florida in response to the state’s new immigration law? We hear from a Tampa Bay area reporter to get a better understanding of the measure and its effect.

Guest:

  • Yacob Reyes, Tampa Bay reporter for Axios. 

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Politics / Issues Ron DeSantis2024 Presidential ElectionNAACPImmigration
Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
See stories by Bridget O'Brien
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now