© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

State Senator Shevrin Jones backs the NAACP's Florida travel advisory

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT
Democratic Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones is pictured outside the Senate chambers in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jones and other LGBTQ+ lawmakers around the country feel like they are fighting for their existence in conservative states where anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is moving forward. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)
Brendan Farrington/AP
/
AP
Democratic Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones is pictured outside the Senate chambers in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jones and other LGBTQ+ lawmakers around the country feel like they are fighting for their existence in conservative states where anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is moving forward. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)

The NAACP says it was left with no choice but to issue a travel advisory.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies on diversity, race, and identity are causing some civil rights groups to advise travelers to stay clear of Florida.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says it was left with no choice but to issue a travel advisory.

Senator Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Dade) is the latest state lawmaker to back the move.

"When you see all these different civil rights organizations whether for African Americans, immigrants, or for Latinos; they're not just doing this for no reason," said Jones. "They're doing this because of the freedoms and the democracy of marginalized people that has been under attack here in this state."

On Saturday, the nation's largest black advocacy group issued its warning, following similar moves from Equality Florida, the League of United Latin American Citizens, and the Florida Immigrant Coalition. Tourism is the state's biggest money maker.

Copyright 2023 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Politics / Issues NAACPTravel AdvisoryRon DeSantis
Adrian Andrews
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now