© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida's new theme park safety law will mandate regular ride inspections and employee training

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
The Tyre Sampson Act was signed into law Thursday, aimed at improving safety on theme park rides and attractions in Florida.
Pixabay
/
The Tyre Sampson Act was signed into law Thursday, aimed at improving safety on theme park rides and attractions in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed legislation designed to make amusement parks safer.

The Tyre Sampson Act is named for a teen who fell from the FreeFall ride at ICON park last March.

The legislation mandates regular testing and certification of rides in Florida.

It also requires ride operators to provide employees with safety training, post height, weight, and age restrictions outside of rides, and report any injuries or deaths on rides.

In a statement SlingShot CEO Ritchie Armstrong said the SlingShot ride on I-Drive has reopened but, "it is important to know that this ride is a totally different ride from the FreeFall, which has been disassembled and removed from this property entirely. The safety of our patrons continues to be our highest priority and that is why we were supportive of the Tyre Sampson Act being passed by the Florida Legislature this year."

The law will take effect on July 1st.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Politics / Issues Theme Parks2023 Florida Legislature
Danielle Prieur
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now