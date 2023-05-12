© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Danny Rivero, broadcasting from Miami, and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

A look at the impact of new Florida laws on immigration and unions 

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
Saint Edward's School in Vero Beach in April 2023.
Kiran891, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
Saint Edward's School in Vero Beach in April 2023.

The Florida Roundup discusses bills signed into law this week, including new immigration requirements on businesses and restrictions on public-employee unions.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss sweeping legislation that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law. The bill targets illegal immigration in part by ramping up requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of its employees.

Under the new law, the state may impose penalties on a person if they knowingly employ, hire, recruit or refer for private or public employment, an individual unauthorized to work.

Guests:

  • Ana Ceballos, politics and policy reporter for the Miami Herald. 
  • Esteban Wood, policy director for WeCount!.  

New rule eliminates automatic dues for teachers' unions 

A newly implemented bill adds restrictions to public employee unions including eliminating automatic payroll deductions for dues.

The rules apply to teachers, municipal workers and some health care providers but not unions that represent first responders. Proponents of the measure call it “paycheck protection,” but critics say it's a politically motivated attack.

Guest:

  • Kate Payne, education reporter for WLRN News. 

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisImmigrationteachers union
Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
See stories by Bridget O'Brien
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now