2023 Florida Legislature
2023 Florida Legislature

Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida Senate confirms reappointment of Ladapo as surgeon general

Health News Florida | By Rick Mayer
Published May 5, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT
Twitter
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis
The Florida Senate confirmed the appointment of several agency heads on Thursday, including AHCA's Jason Weida and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-12 along party lines to confirm Ladapo. The Senate also confirmed 15 other agency heads, including Jason Weida as AHCA secretary.

The Florida Senate confirmed the reappointment of state Surgeon General Dr. Josepth Ladapo on Thursday.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-12 along party lines to confirm Ladapo.

The position also leads the state Department of Health.

The Senate also confirmed 15 other agency heads, including Jason Weida as secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, which oversees the state’s Medicaid program and regulates health care facilities.

In November, DeSantis announced that Ladapo will remain in the position. He was first appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in September 2021.

Ladapo’s confirmation came after a final protest from Democrat Sen. Tina Polsky of Boca Raton.

In April, the Tampa Bay Times reported that an analysis used by Ladapo to caution young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information on cardiac-related deaths.

“If we just blindly vote through this man, we are saying it's OK to lie on scientific studies that will potentially determine the outcome of someone's life,” Polsky said.

Weida has been the interim AHCA secretary since January, after Simone Marstiller stepped down.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Joseph Ladapo Florida Surgeon General Ron DeSantis AHCA Agency for Health Care Administration
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
