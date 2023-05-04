Officials are investigating a cyberattack at the Hillsborough County elections office

Local, state, and federal officials are investigating a criminal cyberattack at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office.

In a Wednesday news release, Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said an unauthorized user illegally accessed files on a shared drive.

Latimer said he immediately contacted law enforcement ... including Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the F-B-I.

He said the user did not have access to the county's voter registration or ballot tabulation systems.

"Our voter registration system has multiple layers of protection, monitoring and redundancy," Latimer said in the release. "Our tabulation system does too, and uses a stand-alone, air gapped server that is not connected to anything else. That server has not been compromised in any way."

Latimer said in the release he will provide updates on the breach following the investigation.