Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Legislature approves the Tyre Sampson Act to improve safety of Florida amusement park rides

WMFE | By Joe Byrnes
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT
Florida State Sen. Geraldine Thompson stood with State Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis as she presented the Tyre Sampson Act on the House floor Wednesday. It passed 115-0.
The Florida Channel
/
Screengrab
It is named after a 14-year-old boy who died in March 2022 when he fell from a drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.

The Florida Legislature on Wednesday passed the Tyre Sampson Act to improve the safety of amusement park rides.

Senate Bill 902 passed the House on vote of 115-0 after sailing through the Senate last week.

State investigators blamed modifications made to the ride, and it has since been demolished.

House sponsor Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, D-Ocoee, welcomed bipartisan support for her bill.

"And I certainly want to thank Tyre's family for being resilient and steadfast in ensuring that safety protocals are inforced on amusement rides for the lives of others," Bracy Davis said on the House floor.

The bill includes a commissioning certification for new rides, new accident reporting requirements and training for operators, as well as strict rules on modifications and safety testing.

"One of the most significant portions of the bill is the inspections program, which is fully funded for 18 positions that will be authorized to make unannounced visits," said Sen. Geraldine Thompson, R-Orlando, who sponsored the Senate version.

As with existing regulations, the new rules won't apply to permanent facilities with 1,000 or more full-time workers and their own safety inspectors.

The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida Legislaturetheme parks
Joe Byrnes
