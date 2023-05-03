Lawmakers sign off on next step in Florida's fight against human trafficking

A bill that would take the next step in combating human trafficking in Florida is heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis. The measure would require the state Department of Children and Families to conduct more oversight of adult safe homes and tighten standards for hotels and motels where trafficking may be taking place.

There are currently 13 safe houses statewide that serve adult survivors of human trafficking, according to a Senate staff analysis. DCF doesn’t regulate or monitor any of them, and current law doesn’t require it. Under the bill, DCF would be required to certify adult safe houses, inspect and re-certify them every year. The measure passed the House unanimously on Monday, sponsored by Republican Rep. Michelle Salzman of Escambia County.

“It creates adult safe house standards in requiring certification for providers of adult safe houses,” Salzman said. “It provides for age-appropriate education and public awareness at certain homes, and it creates enforcement standards for hotel training and signage.”

The bill would tighten standards for hotels and motels where human trafficking may be taking place. The National Human Trafficking Hotline found that 75 percent of trafficking survivors reported coming into contact with hotels and motels at some point while being trafficked.

Currently, Florida law gives hotels and motels 90 days to correct training or awareness deficiencies when they are found to be out of compliance. Under the bill, that period would be shortened to 45 days. And the establishments wouldn’t be eligible for a second correction period after a second violation.

Republican Sen. Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hills is the bill’s Senate sponsor. He moved to amend the bill last week, bringing it into alignment with the House version.

“Specifically, the amendment requires a study of the operation of existing adult safe houses in Florida and recognized best practices, with the final report due Dec. 31, 2023,” he said. “[It] requires DCF to initiate rule-making beginning Jan. 1, 2024, utilizing the information of the study establishes a certification process for adult safe houses and establish minimum standards for the certification…”

The measure also requires security for safe houses. This must provide for the detection of possible trafficking activity and coordination with law enforcement, while aiding the emergency response to search for absent or missing children.