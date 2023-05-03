© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida lawmakers advance measure to boost hospital worker protections

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published May 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Leon County Judge John Cooper on June 30, 2022, in a screen grab from The Florida Channel.
Hush Naidoo
/
Unsplash
Data show physical attacks on hospital personnel by patients, family members and others are on the rise, and that nurses are most likely to be the victims.

A measure that ratchets up the consequences for assault or battery of hospital personnel was passed Tuesday by the Florida Senate.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, advanced by a 38-1 vote. The House unanimously passed the measure last month. The bill next goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing.

The bill would make assault on hospital personnel a first-degree misdemeanor. Currently, it is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Other changes include raising battery to a third-degree felony from a first-degree misdemeanor, aggravated assault to a second-degree felony from a third-degree felony and aggravated battery to a first-degree felony from a second-degree felony.

House sponsor Rep. Kimberly Berfield, R-Clearwater, says she hopes her bill can be used as a deterrent and will help hospital workers feel safer at their jobs.

Information from WFSU's Regan McCarthy was used in this report.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

Health News Florida
