FL lawmakers pass hemp regulation bill without THC caps, heads to DeSantis' desk

SB 1676, the legislative proposal that once sought to place strict regulations on the amount of THC used in products, now only covers how such products can be marketed.

Bill sponsor Rep. William Robinson Jr. (R) says he wants legislators help in keeping Florida’s kids safe and away from cannabis.

"Members this is a great bill, it really protects our children. It gets us part of the away there," said Robinson. "Do I think we need more work in this space? I absolutely do, but I think it gets us in a really good place. It’s a very fine line between regulation and over regulation and I think this bill hits the right sweet spot and I ask for your support.”

The revised bill implements child safety rules that include punishments for quote “mislabeling” or creating packages that’s “attractive to children,” or anyone under 21.

The bill also adds consumer product testing for hemp-edibles but does not place guardrails on non-ingestible synthetics like creams, shampoos, and lotions.

The bill is heading to the governor’s desk for approval.