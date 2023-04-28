Florida lawmakers back Medicaid-managed care pilot for people with developmental disabilities

The Florida House on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that would create a pilot program to provide Medicaid-managed care services to people with developmental disabilities.

Lawmakers in 2011 approved an overhaul of the Medicaid system that has led to most beneficiaries receiving services through managed care plans. But services for people with disabilities have been provided through such things as what is known as the state’s iBudget program.

Under the bill (HB 831), sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, the pilot program would be created in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee and Polk counties. Enrollment would be voluntary.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration would request federal approval of the program by Sept. 1, with enrollment to begin by January.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, with federal laws governing much of the program.

The bill comes after long-running concerns about people with developmental disabilities being stuck on a waiting list for services.

Rep. Allison Tant, a Tallahassee Democrat whose son has disabilities, said many people are forced to go into institutions, and the state needs to find ways to provide services to allow them to live at home.

“We have to try something else, and this (bill) is that something else,” Tant said. “We have to at least explore.”

The Senate is scheduled Monday to take up its version of the bill (SB 1084).

