Politics / Issues

Tampa council runoff shows Charlie Miranda hanging on; Janet Cruz is out

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT
Tampa Skyline
npr.org
/

Unofficial results are in for Tuesday's Tampa City Council runoff. And the political career of the council's longest-serving member is hanging on by a thread.

Charlie Miranda is seeking his ninth term on the Tampa City Council, but results Tuesday night showed him with a slim 50.9-49.1 percent edge over businessman Hoyt Prindle.

Miranda was term-limited out of his city-wide seat and chose to run in a district that includes his home in West Tampa.

A recount will be held if that lead drops to less than one half of a percent, or if Prindle requests one.

district6.jpg

And former state Sen. Janet Cruz was soundly defeated in her attempt to return to politics by city activist Lynn Hurtak. Cruz is the mother of Mayor Jane Castor's partner, Ana Cruz.

Disrict3.jpg

In other city-wide races, Alan Clendenin beat Sonja Brookins by 25 percentage points. Clendenin, who lives in south Tampa, will take the seat currently occupied by Castor ally Joseph Citro. Clendenin will be the council's first openly gay member.

district 1.jpg

And incumbent Guido Maniscalco will return to the council, after soundly defeating challenger Robin Lockett.

District2.jpg

Only about 11 percent of the city's registered voters cast a ballot in the runoff.

The contests were seen as a referendum on Mayor Castor's policies. The mayor and the council have had their differences recently over everything from oversight of the city police department to a controversial wastewater reuse proposal.

Castor was returned to office for a second term during the general election in March, with only a write-in candidate in opposition.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
