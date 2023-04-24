© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues

It's runoff election day for Tampa City Council

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published April 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
Tampa_City_hall.jpg
Wikipedia Commons
/
Tampa City Hall

The winners of the four council races should determine how well Mayor Jane Castor gets along with the new board members.

Tuesday is Election Day for four runoff races for Tampa City Council. The outcome should determine how much opposition Mayor Jane Castor will face from the board.

On the ballot will be races for citywide seats in Districts 1, 2 and 3. Voters who live in District 6 will also have that race on their ballot.

Here is a list of the candidates running for office.

Mayor Castor was re-elected during the general election in March, and this runoff will go a long way to determining how well she can work with the new group.

One of the most closely-watched races pits former state Senator Janet Cruz - who is the mother of Castor's partner - against city activist Lynn Hurtak. Both Hurtak and Councilman Bill Carlson - who was re-elected in March - have had their differences with the mayor in the past.

About 19,000 people have already voted, either by mail or through early voting.

Graphic of early voting
Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections
/
Early voting in the City of Tampa runoff elections

Tags
Politics / Issues Tampa City CouncilJane Castor
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now