It's runoff election day for Tampa City Council

Tuesday is Election Day for four runoff races for Tampa City Council. The outcome should determine how much opposition Mayor Jane Castor will face from the board.

On the ballot will be races for citywide seats in Districts 1, 2 and 3. Voters who live in District 6 will also have that race on their ballot.

Here is a list of the candidates running for office.

Mayor Castor was re-elected during the general election in March, and this runoff will go a long way to determining how well she can work with the new group.

One of the most closely-watched races pits former state Senator Janet Cruz - who is the mother of Castor's partner - against city activist Lynn Hurtak. Both Hurtak and Councilman Bill Carlson - who was re-elected in March - have had their differences with the mayor in the past.

About 19,000 people have already voted, either by mail or through early voting.