Politics / Issues

DeSantis-appointed board will attempt to regain power over Disney

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledges supporters as he arrives at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledges supporters as he arrives at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will attempt to take back its power at its April meeting.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District will attempt to take back its power from Disney at its April meeting on Wednesday, April 19.

The DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board will meet Wednesday.

The five supervisors are expected to vote on a resolution that will give them “supreme authority” over the former Reedy Creek district.

The resolution would also give them complete control over land development in the cities of Lake Buena Vista and Bay Lake.

The move comes after the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board signed over its power to Disney before the state took over the district.

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the legislature to terminate any and all agreements the former board had entered into with Disney, and to open up the parks to regular state inspections.

