Bradenton is moving forward with plans to sell its waterfront city hall property

The Bradenton City Council began seriously considering the sale of its government’s operations last year after an appraisal estimated the land was worth approximately $10 million.

Last week, the Bradenton City Council picked a proposal by the L&L Development Group as their top choice of three developers competing to buy the property.

"We're interested in mix of uses,” said Jim Zboril, president of the redevelopment company. “We're interested in the vibe and the energy that that creates. We're interested in doing something transformational for Bradenton that will be here for years to come."

L&L has proposed the construction of The Vias, which would include retail, restaurants, apartments, condos, and a hotel.

Consultants hired by the city said this kind of mixed-use project would generate $656 million to the region's economy.

City leaders have raised the topic of selling City Hall several times over the years. In a special meeting last week, Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said it was time to move forward.

"This has really been a 25- to 26-year process,” Brown said. “But when this process started, it was very negative. Now we're at a place where it’s very positive with opportunity."

The purchase price and the design of the proposed buildings have not been finalized.

A final sale is pending further negotiations regarding building height and density.

The Bradenton City Council will hold public meetings to discuss where to relocate the government headquarters as well as the Bradenton Police Department, which is also headquartered there.

