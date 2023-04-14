Legislative measures target drag shows, renter protections, and THC

Topics this week:

How a bill targeting drag shows could affect future Pride events

A bill moving in the Florida House aims to prevent minors from being present at “adult live performances.” Meanwhile, the state Senate passed its version of the bill earlier this week. The House’s version “authorizes Division of Hotels & Restaurants of DBPR to fine, suspend, or revoke license of any public lodging establishment or public food service establishment if establishment admits child to adult live performance. ..."

While neither version explicitly names drag shows, it comes after an issue at a Miami hotel in December, where a child was present at a prominent drag show. Supporters argue this measure will protect children from mature content, while opponents argue the measure is part of a larger anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. Miami Beach Pride hosts its two-day Festival and Parade this weekend, as planned.

Guests:

Kathryn Varn , statewide enterprise reporter for USA Today.

, statewide enterprise reporter for USA Today. Patrick Gevas, organizer with Miami Beach Pride.



Local rental ordinances at risk under proposed legislation

As rent prices have shot up dramatically over the last few years, cities and counties across Florida have been passing protections for people who rent their homes. The local protections range from landlords having to notify tenants when a new owner buys a building, to having the right to repair issues on the property and requiring landlords to give months of notice before dramatic rental increases.

However, a bill moving through Tallahassee could soon put all of those new tenant protections at risk — as the state considers an outright ban on local protections. Panama City Republican state Sen. Jay Trumbull is the sponsor of the measure.

Guests:

Colleen Wright , reporter for the Tampa Bay Times.

, reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. Santra Denis , executive director for the Miami Workers Center.

, executive director for the Miami Workers Center. Alana Green, director and co-founder of Community Justice Project.

Lawmakers consider measure to restrict THC in hemp products

HB 1475 moving through the Florida House would limit the amount of THC in hemp products to not exceed 5 milligrams per serving — or 50 milligrams per package. It also would prohibit those products for anyone under the age of 21.

Supporters say it would establish a "clear lane" for the hemp sector — which some have likened to the "Wild West" — and protect children from hemp products. But it’s a move some business owners argue would ruin their livelihoods.

Guest: Sally Kent Peebles, attorney focusing on cannabis business and regulatory law at Vicente.

