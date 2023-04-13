© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

LGBTQ and immigration groups issue a Florida travel advisory

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT
Equality Florida issued the travel advisory after the passage of what it considers anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans laws, permitless carry, and a possible six-week ban on abortion.
Pixabay
/
An LGBTQ advocacy group has issued a travel advisory warning people from coming to the state for business, pleasure or relocation.

The advocacy group is warning individuals, families and entrepreneurs that Florida may not, “be a safe place to visit or take up residence.”

The group says it will continue to provide information to people who decide to stay in the state, including a list of businesses with nondiscriminatory policies and procedures.

The advisory comes the same day the Florida Immigrant Coalition issued a travel advisory warning people against coming to Florida.

In March, the NAACP issued its travel advisory warning Black people against coming to the state.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Politics / Issues Equality FloridaLGBTQLGBTQ issuesconcealed carryAbortionNAACPFlorida Immigrant Coalition
Danielle Prieur
