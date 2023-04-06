Sarasota County Commission Vice Chair Nancy Detert, a former state senator, passes away

Former state Senator Nancy Detert died peacefully in her home on Wednesday at age 78, according to a statement released by Sarasota County and its Board of County Commissioners.

Detert was vice chair of the commission and had served in many public roles.

A moderate Republican, Detert was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016, representing District 3 — which includes Venice and parts of North Port — and reelected in 2020.

She had served eight years in the Florida Senate and eight in the Florida House of Representatives.

Detert’s bio on the Sarasota County website notes that she has “passed many bills but is most proud of passing a bill that extends foster care from age 18 to 21."

The Senate president named it the “Nancy Detert Caring and Compassionate Act.”

She had three sons — Mark, Bryan and Jamie — and nine grandchildren.

The county will release details about a memorial service when information becomes available.

