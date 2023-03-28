© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

A proposal making Holocaust Remembrance Day a state holiday clears Senate committee

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
Lori Berman CLEO Institute Youth Advocacy Day.JPG
Valerie Crowder
/
WFSU News
State Sen. Lori Berman speaks about legislation she's co-sponsoring that would make it easier for schools to install solar panels and other renewable energy technology at the Florida State Capitol on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman wants to create a state holiday for the Holocaust. A bill moving through that chamber would designate January 27th as an observance for the millions of victims.

No arguments were made against SB 832 as it swept through a Senate Education Committee with unanimous support Monday.

“Over the past years we have seen a rise in antisemitism, especially throughout the entire country and even here in Florida," said Berman. "This bill aims to ensure that our students and the public at large will take to heart the lessons learned from the holocaust and how antisemitism continues to negatively impact our state.”

Berman’s bill also puts new rules in place for how schools teach about the holocaust. If passed, Florida’s public schools would have to annually certify and provide evidence to the state that they have provided instruction about the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and its harmful effects.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida Legislature
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

