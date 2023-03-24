© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
the_florida_roundup_logo_FINAL_01_2.png
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Restricting ‘period talk’ in schools, new foreclosure trend, and what to know about Candida auria

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published March 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT

On this week's Florida Roundup, we discuss a bill to restrict "period talk" in schools, foreclosures as code enforcement, and a drug-resistant fungus that's spreading in Florida.

Legislation that would prevent teachers from talking about sex education topics in elementary school is moving through the Florida House. The bill is sponsored by Republican state Rep. Stan McClain, a Republican from Ocala, and would mandate that only children from grades 6 through 12 can learn about certain subjects related to human sexuality such as reproduction, sexually transmitted diseases and menstruation.

This is the latest in a string of proposed measures that would restrict what teachers can talk about in the classroom. Many critics have already sounded the alarm and said conversations around menstruation, a normal bodily process, should not be outlawed in elementary schools.

Guest: Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, executive director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Network at the NYU School of Law and author of “Periods Gone Public: Taking a Stand for Menstrual Equity.” 

New trend in foreclosures

A number of cities across Florida have begun to aggressively foreclose on homes for code enforcement violations. That’s according to the new investigation from The Miami Herald, "The Foreclosure Franchise." It examines how one attorney who used to help homeowners facing foreclosure is now working with cities to foreclose on properties with violations ranging from unmowed lawns to unsafe structures.

Guest: Ben Wieder, data and investigative reporter in McClatchy’s Washington bureau. 

What to know about Candida auris

A dangerous fungal infection has been spreading in the U.S., and Florida is among the top states with the highest number of cases, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fungus, Candida auris, or C. auris, is a form of yeast that is usually not harmful to healthy people but can pose a fatal risk to people with weakened immune systems.

Guest: Dr. Aileen Marty, expert in infectious disease at Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. 

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida Legislaturesex educationmenstrationforeclosureCandida auris
Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
See stories by Bridget O'Brien
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now