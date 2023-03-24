© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Permitless carry is poised to pass in the Florida House

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published March 23, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT
Chuck Brannan listening during a committee hearing
Florida House of Representatives
Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, is sponsoring a bill that would allow people to carry guns without state concealed-weapons licenses.

It would allow people to carry concealed firearms without going through the current licensing steps.

A controversial proposal that would allow people to carry guns without state concealed-weapons licenses is poised to pass the House on Friday.

The Republican-controlled House took up the measure (HB 543) on Thursday and positioned it for a vote.

The bill would allow people to carry concealed firearms without going through the current licensing steps, including undergoing background screening and receiving training.

Parts of the bill also seek to bolster school safety, including by providing money for school hardening, better coordinating threat-assessment services and allowing armed “guardians” in private schools.

Bill sponsor Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, called the measure a “public safety” bill.

“This bill is a big step, a big step to help the average law-abiding citizen, to keep them from having to go through the hoops of getting a permit from the government to carry their weapon,” Brannan said. “It is also not going to change who can and who cannot carry a gun. People that are prohibited now are still going to be prohibited.”

But Democrats argued that easing gun restrictions will result in increased violence.

The proposal also has drawn the ire of some gun-rights groups, which want people to be able to openly carry firearms in most public places.

Their hopes were briefly raised Tuesday, when Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Riverview, filed a proposed amendment calling for “open carry” of firearms.

But Beltran withdrew the proposal a day later. A Senate version of the bill (SB 150) is ready to go to the full Senate.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida Legislatureconcealed carrygunsgun lawsChuck BrannanMike Beltran
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now