Politics / Issues
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our hosts, veteran journalists from our partner public radio stations: WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami and WJCT’s Melissa Ross, broadcasting from Jacksonville.

Free speech in Florida, affordable housing, and the latest on red tide

WJCT News | By Bridget O'Brien
Published March 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
Members of Moms Demand Action view a field of about 2,849 white silk roses in front of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee on March 9, 2023. They planted the roses to symbolize Floridians shot and killed last year.
Members of Moms Demand Action view a field of about 2,849 white silk roses in front of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee on March 9, 2023. They planted the roses to symbolize Floridians shot and killed last year.

On this week's Florida Roundup: A new rule clamps down on who can demonstrate at the Florida Capitol — and what they can say. Plus: The "Live Local Act" is getting bipartisan support in Tallahassee, and spring breakers are smiling despite red tide.

Throughout the history of America, people have used protests to make their voices heard and advocate for change. But in Florida, a new rule clamps down on who gets to say what at the State Capitol. Now, any group that wants to hold a rally or demonstration at the Capitol must get an official sponsor and the rally has to align with a state agency's mission.

This comes as a proposal moves through the Legislature that would make it easier for people to sue media outlets for defamation. The bill would make a number of sweeping changes to defamation standards and create a presumption that statements provided by anonymous sources are false.

Guests:


Senate President Passidomo on ‘Live Local Act’ 

The "Live Local Act" passed the Florida Senate unanimously last week with bipartisan support. Even Democrats are touting the measure — a priority of Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo — as a huge step in mitigating the state’s affordable housing crisis.

Guest:


Red tide returns to Florida’s beaches

Spring break is in full swing on Florida’s beaches, and even an outbreak of red tide isn’t getting visitors down. Still, dead fish are washing ashore, and beachgoers are facing respiratory problems on beaches in Southwest Florida.

Guest:

  • Tom Bayles, senior environmental reporter for WGCU.

Bridget O'Brien
Bridget O'Brien produces WLRN's The Florida Roundup as well as morning newscasts. A long-time public radio geek, she feels that audio journalism can take a story beyond text and allows listeners to truly connect through the power of voice. With a background in drama, she brings a theatrical element to everything she does.
