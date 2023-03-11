Florida lawmakers want to set the age limit for kratom use at 21

Florida lawmakers are moving forward with a bipartisan plan to regulate the use of kratom, an herbal supplement that causes opioid- and stimulant-like effects.

“We don’t want anybody to spike it or to cut it," said state Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota). "We want an unadulterated, pure form going to the consumer at the end of the day.”

The Florida Kratom Consumer Protection Act would ban kratom manufacturers and sellers from mixing the substance with illegal drugs and synthetic compounds. The measure has received unanimous support in both the House and Senate as it moves through the committee process. Though the legislation has been filed in previous years, it's never made it to the governor's desk.

Right now, there are no state or federal kratom regulations.

Under the proposal, kratom packaging in Florida would have to include a suggested serving size and directions for taking the substance safely.

It would also set an age limit to use kratom at 21 years old.

“Kratom solves a lot of issues," Gruters said. "It helps people get off opioids. It’s used for pain relief. There are many retailers and establishments out there that sells kratom.”

Gruters represents Sarasota County – the only county in the state where kratom is banned. Other states have banned the substance, too.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports there have been a few kratom-related deaths, and in nearly all of those cases there were other drugs or contaminants found in the user's system.

Kratom dependency can cause physical withdrawal symptoms similar to those experienced by people who abuse opioids.

About a month ago, Caleb Curl opened Kameleon Kava & Coffee in Tallahassee’s Railroad Square.

“It’s as if a coffee shop, a bar and a church had a baby, this is what you get. You get the community feel of a church, seeing the same people every week. You get the social scene of a bar, and the aesthetics and networking of a coffee shop.”

Curl says they serve kava, coffee and kratom to a clientele of mostly college students. He says he’s concerned that setting the age limit of kratom use to 21 would turn away customers.

“We have a lot of students who come in and all they simply want to order is kratom," Curl said. "I think that would turn off a lot of students from coming in if they know that they can’t buy kratom anymore, granted we do have other alternatives that they could consume while sitting in here."