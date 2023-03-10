© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

'Trained' nursing home CNAs could give meds under a bill OK'd by a House subcommittee

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST
Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.
Florida House of Representatives
Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, is the House sponsor of the measure, which has support from the Florida Health Care Association and AARP.

The measure would allow CNAs to become “qualified medication aides” and free up registered nurses to provide other needed care to residents.

A Florida House panel on Thursday approved a proposal that would allow trained certified nursing assistants to give medications to nursing home residents.

Supporters say the measure would help free up registered nurses to provide other needed care.

The House Health Care Regulation Subcommittee unanimously backed the bill (HB 351), sponsored by Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton.

The bill would allow CNAs to become trained as “qualified medication aides.” They could then administer what Robinson described as “routine” medications to nursing home residents.

The bill drew support Thursday from the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s largest nursing home industry group, and AARP.

The Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday approved a similar bill (SB 558), filed by committee Chairwoman Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland.

Copyright 2023 Health News Florida

