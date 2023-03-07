Jane Castor cruises to second term as Tampa mayor, runoffs coming for city council

While Tampa Mayor Jane Castor cruised to a second term in Tuesday's municipal elections as expected, the candidates she backed for city council didn't do as well.

Castor got 80 percent of the vote, with one-fifth of the voters casting a ballot for an unnamed write-in candidate.

In one of the most closely-watched races for city council, Castor nemesis Bill Carlson defeated Blake Casper — who received the mayor's endorsement — 59 to 41 percent.

While former state Sen. Janet Cruz, the mother of Castor's partner, was trailing incumbent Lynn Hurtak, the race for District 3 will go to a runoff, as neither candidate got more than 50 percent.

Only one of the candidates endorsed by the mayor won. Gwen Henderson defeated embattled incumbent Orlando Gudes in majority black District 5. Gudes stepped down as council chair a year ago amid claims he sexually harassed a former employee.

Castor ally Joseph Citro was defeated in the race for District 1. The two top finishers, Alan Clendenin and Sonja Brookins, will face off in the April 25 runoff.

Incumbent Guido Maniscalco will face Robin Lockett in District 2. Former councilman Mike Suarez finished out of the running.

And longtime councilman Charlie Miranda polled just under 50 percent, and will be in a runoff with attorney Hoyt Prindle for District 6.

Here's some details for the upcoming runoff:

2023 City of Tampa Municipal Runoff Election

