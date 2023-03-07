© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics / Issues
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

House Speaker Paul Renner wants to eliminate Enterprise Florida

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published March 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
woman stands with arms crossed at the door of a business with an open sign
olezzo
/
stock.adobe.com
The vetoed bill would have allowed businesses to sue cities and counties if ordinances caused at least a 15 percent loss of profits.

Florida could be down at least one state agency by the time it’s annual lawmaking session is over. House Speaker Paul Renner, during his opening address to the chamber, called for an elimination of Enterprise Florida.

“Enterprise Florida has overpromised and under-delivered for years, and drains funds from higher priorities. If this were Washington D.C., it would live on forever…but the Florida way requires us to retain only what works and eliminate what does not.”

The public-private partnership agency was created in 1996 to grow the state’s private sector. But Renner says it’s outlived its usefulness. Speaking to reporters later, Renner said “the idea that it has delivered on its promises I think, in my opinion, is just not the case. Do we really need a separate board, with people who are there, or can we more streamline what we’re doing and really not waste taxpayer dollars.”

Enterprise Florida has run into lawmakers’ crosshairs before.

In 2017, then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran attempted to get rid of the agency, decrying what he viewed as “corporate welfare” and “de facto socialism.” The legislature ultimately negotiated when then-Gov. Rick Scott to keep Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida—but both agencies received less funding than they’d initially sought.

More recently, the Florida legislature has been steering business-recruitment money into the Job Growth Grant Fund, which was created after the fight with Scott. Lawmakers put $50 million into it last year; Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested to up the funding to $100 million. Enterprise Florida, meanwhile, received only $13 million from the legislature last year.

Tags
Politics / Issues 2023 Florida Legislature
Lynn Hatter
Follow @HatterLynn

Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. 

Find complete bio, contact info, and more stories here.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now