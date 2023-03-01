Mail-in ballots change for Tampa city elections

Early voting is underway this week for Tampa's mayor and city council members. But there are some changes for those voting in next week's election.

Changes made by state lawmakers in 2021 mean voters won't automatically get mailed a ballot if they voted by mail in the last local election.

Previously, voter's request for a mail-in ballot would be good for two election cycles, meaning another request would not be needed for four years.

The new law reduces that to once every election cycle, or every two years. So every vote-by-mail request expired last year.

Anyone who has already received a mail-in ballot has to have it mailed to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office by 5 p.m. on election day, which is March 7.

Voters can also drop them off at early voting locations set up around the city. Early voting is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 5.

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your precinct here.

Here is a list of candidates for mayor and city council.

Ballot intake stations have been set up inside these early vote sites while they're open for voting: