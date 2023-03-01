© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Politics / Issues

Mail-in ballots change for Tampa city elections

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published March 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST
Tampa_City_hall.jpg
Wikipedia Commons
/

Anyone who has already received a mail-in ballot for next week's Tampa city elections has to have it mailed to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office by 5 p.m. March 7.

Early voting is underway this week for Tampa's mayor and city council members. But there are some changes for those voting in next week's election.

Changes made by state lawmakers in 2021 mean voters won't automatically get mailed a ballot if they voted by mail in the last local election.

Previously, voter's request for a mail-in ballot would be good for two election cycles, meaning another request would not be needed for four years.

The new law reduces that to once every election cycle, or every two years. So every vote-by-mail request expired last year.

Anyone who has already received a mail-in ballot has to have it mailed to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office by 5 p.m. on election day, which is March 7.

Voters can also drop them off at early voting locations set up around the city. Early voting is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until March 5.

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can find your precinct here.

Here is a list of candidates for mayor and city council.

Ballot intake stations have been set up inside these early vote sites while they're open for voting:

  • C. Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library
  • Fred B. Karl County Center
  • Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library
  • New Tampa Regional Library
  • North Tampa Branch Library
  • Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center
  • West Tampa Branch Library
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
